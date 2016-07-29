Mosquito Bites Are Giving People Zika In Florida

Florida health officials have confirmed that the Zika virus has spread to the continental US. The virus can cause severe birth defects.

Public health officials on Friday announced that the Zika virus has arrived in the United States, confirming early reports of four Florida patients infected by domestic mosquitoes.

In a statement, the The Florida Department of Health (DOH) concluded that "a high likelihood exists that four cases are the result of local transmission" of the tropical disease.

The CDC has previously recommended that pregnant women, or ones contemplating pregnancy, postpone travel to Zika afflicted areas. Those afflicted areas now include south Florida and Miami, a major US city home to about 5.5 million people .

The announcement comes less than a year after Brazilian doctors began raising the alarm about the Zika virus, linking the spread of the tropical disease to severe birth defects. Zika has spread to nearly 50 countries in the last year.

Florida officials had announced the possible cases of a Miami woman and a resident of nearby Broward County who appeared infected by local mosquitoes a week and a half ago. More than 200 people were interviewed to confirm that the patients hadn't traveled to Zika-afflicted regions, or had sex with someone who had (the other way that the virus can be transmitted), according to health officials.

In February, the World Health Organization declared a global public health emergency over the now established link between infection with the virus and the severe shrunken brain and skull birth syndrome called microcephaly. Zika infections have been linked to more than 1,700 cases of microcephaly in 13 nations, with the great majority of the cases in Brazil.

In the US, about 1,400 people are already infected with the Zika virus, cases acquired through travel or sexual transmission, according to the CDC. Puerto Rico is in the midst of an extensive local outbreak that has infected another 3,700 people and counting.

The four Florida cases show that US travelers infected overseas must have been bitten by mosquitoes in that state, which then transmitted the virus to the newly confirmed patients.

“I’m already multiplying that number by a couple dozen more that we have missed,” infectious disease expert Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine told BuzzFeed News. “We are probably missing the vast majority of cases.”