Now There Are 4 Zika Cases That May Have Come From Florida Mosquitoes

Local mosquitoes may be infecting people with Zika in south Florida, prompting the FDA to halt blood donations there. But the CDC hasn't weighed in yet.

Florida health officials are now investigating four Zika virus patients who are suspected of catching the disease from local mosquitoes, raising questions about what to tell pregnant women in and around Miami, a city of 5.5 million people.

“These may be the first cases of local Zika virus transmission by mosquitoes in the continental United States,” the FDA said in a statement requesting that all blood donation centers start screening for Zika virus in two south Florida counties, Miami-Dade and Broward, temporarily halting donations there. People who have traveled to those counties shouldn’t donate blood for four weeks afterwards, the FDA said.

Florida authorities announced the first possible case on July 19. Independent scientists are puzzled why it has taken them so long to confirm them. “Why the hold-up in making an announcement?” infectious disease expert Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine asked BuzzFeed News.

Hotez says an announcement from CDC is overdue, especially if the agency is waiting to find a mosquito with the virus in Florida, a needle in the haystack endeavor, before making a confirmation. The only reason would be “some strange political agenda,” he said by email, where they don’t want the announcement falling in the middle of the Democratic National Convention.

“This has become a chronic problem in our nation, a general wall of silence and lack of openness in terms of timely public health communication during times of epidemics,” Hotez added, citing the 2001 anthrax attacks, 2009 swine flu outbreak, and 2014 ebola cases, where inadequate public health warnings initially added to public confusion about diseases. “In my opinion, this has been an issue ever since the office of the US Surgeon General was disempowered more than 20 years ago.”

Asked by BuzzFeed News at a CDC telebriefing, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said “it is too soon” to extend CDC travel recommendations for pregnant women to south Florida. He cited state health officials’ efforts to trap a Zika infected mosquito, and continued investigation into possible sexual transmission of the virus among the suspect case patients.

”The possibility of local transmission in Miami-Dade and Broward counties makes it all the more important that women who are pregnant, or who might potentially become pregnant, take all precautions,” Murthy added, chiefly avoiding mosquitoes.