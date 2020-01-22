China Has Quarantined The City At The Center Of The Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese officials erected a travel ban set to begin Thursday on the city of Wuhan, home to 11 million people, quarantining the city at the center of a new virus outbreak.

The coronavirus — also called 2019-nCoV — has infected more than 450 people and killed 17 since December 31, according to Chinese state television reports. Infected travelers have also been detected in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan. The first US case was announced on Tuesday, in Washington state.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "we commend" Chinese officials on the Wuhan ban on outbound travel, calling it a "strong action" to halt the spread of the disease.

"This is an extraordinary move, given the size of the population and the amount of travel expected during the Lunar New Year," said Rebecca Katz of of Georgetown University's Center for Global Health Science and Security, in a statement on the travel ban. "There is fear that such a move will only push people to take action to avoid authorities and leave the city via other means, and possibly incite panic."