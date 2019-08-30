The Vaping Lung Illness Outbreak Has Now Spread To 25 States

The outbreak of reported vaping-related lung illnesses has more than quadrupled in numbers over the last two weeks, federal health official said on Friday, with 215 possible cases now in 25 states.

An Illinois adult died last week from severe lung illness tied to vaping, the first death reported in the outbreak, which has led to numerous hospitalizations. Many patients have reported gradual breathing difficulty and chest pain before arriving in the emergency room. They often report recent use of vaping liquids containing THC, the ingredient in marijuana that gets you high, as well.

"Even though cases appear similar, it is not clear if these cases have a common cause or if they are different diseases," said CDC Director Robert Redfield and Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, in a joint statement on the outbreak investigation. Health officials have not yet even settled on a common definition of the syndrome, or standards for reporting cases.

The outbreak has grown remarkably fast, with the CDC pinning its start to June 28, when two states, Wisconsin and Illinois, requested federal help with investigating cases. News of the illnesses grew with the July 25 announcement by Wisconsin state health officials of eight illnesses in teens after vaping. More cases are under investigation, with 298 total reported on Friday by NBC News after a state-by-state tally of health departments. That tally includes cases under investigation not yet reported to the CDC by state health agencies.