Drug Overdoses Killed More Than 107,000 People In The US In 2021, Marking A New, Tragic, Record

The latest sharp increase and wave of deaths appears driven by increased supplies of the dangerous opioid fentanyl into the illicit drug market, along with more people using drugs alone while isolating during the pandemic, leaving them unable to get help when overdosing.

“The pandemic has just poured fuel on the fire of the overdose epidemic,” said medical anthropologist Dan Ciccarone of the University of California, San Francisco. “We are in an overdose epidemic that has been getting worse for 22 years, and is so bad that it has cut US life expectancy, even before the pandemic, which is incredible. We’ve never seen anything like this before in history.”

The spread of illicit fentanyl westward from the East Coast in particular, he noted, has added to surging death numbers. Now often sold in counterfeit pain pills (like the ones that killed Prince, and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs), fentanyl is an opioid 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. By itself, illicit forms of the drug killed more than 71,000 people in 2021, two-thirds of all drug overdose deaths. That number equals the total drug overdose deaths in the US only three years ago.

Most worrisome, fentanyl is thought to be reaching more casual drug users — people who normally avoid heroin and aren’t used to high opioid doses — through those counterfeit pain pills and in combination with cocaine and other drugs (although not cannabis, at least so far). The drug’s increase in the illicit market is largely driven by Mexican criminal cartels that find the synthetic drug both easier to make and to smuggle compared to heroin, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. (Deaths from genuine pain pills held steady, at around 13,000 last year, and heroin deaths have actually declined slightly, to around 9,000 a year, as supplies of the drug have dried up.)

Based on drug seizure data, Ciccarone and his colleagues estimate that the illicit drug market in the US has been flooded with 80 million counterfeit pain pills containing fentanyl. “That’s a terrifying number given the potency of fentanyl,” Ciccarone said. “These are higher quality counterfeits now that you can’t tell from the real thing. Kids need to know this.”