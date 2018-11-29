US Life Expectancy Has Dropped — Again

“Where are we going to be in another ten years if we don’t do something?”

Brian Snyder / Reuters

The average life expectancy for people in the US peaked in 2014 and has been dropping ever since, a worrisome decline that experts attribute largely to drug overdoses. According to the latest official numbers, the average baby born in the US in 2017 can expect to live 78.6 years, a slight drop from the previous year’s estimate of 78.7 years. The new numbers were released on Thursday by the National Center for Health Statistics. Heart disease and cancer remain by far the leading cause of the 2.8 million US deaths last year, followed by accidental injuries, a category dominated by fatal drug overdoses. “Pretty grim,” Regina LaBelle of the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University told BuzzFeed News. “Another year of decreased life expectancy is a wake up call that this epidemic is far from over.”

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images A memorial to overdose victims in West Virginia.

President Trump declared the overdose crisis a national health emergency last year. More than 70,000 people died of a drug overdose in the US in 2017, the report confirmed, with the highest death rates in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia — places hit hard by opioids. In particular, death rates from fentanyl and its analogs — which now show up in illicit heroin and cocaine as well — rose 45% from 2016 to 2017, contributing to more than 20,000 deaths. Those numbers are estimated to have grown to more than 30,000 yearly deaths in preliminary data from the CDC. About the only bright spots in the newly released data were Massachusetts and Rhode Island, LaBelle noted, two states where overdose death rates decreased in 2017 despite illicit fentanyl. State officials have aggressively increased access to addiction treatment for the poor there. Most notably, Rhode Island has increased access to medication assisted treatment — in which people with an opioid use disorder can receive a less dangerous opioid to taper them off their dependency — for people in prison. The prison program alone is thought to have lowered Rhode Island’s overall fatal drug overdose numbers. Suicide rates are also on the rise, increasing 33% from 1999 to 2017. The rate was 1.8 times higher in rural counties compared to city ones, the report found.

NCHS US life expectancy, 1980 to 2017.