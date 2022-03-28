Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Reported Poisoning Symptoms After Engaging In Recent Talks

At least two senior Ukrainian negotiators and the Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich, suffered from poisoning symptoms after participating in peace talks with Russia, according to news reports.

After meetings on March 3 in Kyiv, the negotiators "developed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands," according to the Wall Street Journal. The report was seconded on Twitter by the Bellingcat investigative journalism group, which has a track record of uncovering Russian security agent operations.

Both news outlets report that medical evaluations of the symptoms, which developed after nighttime talks ended and lasted into the next morning, suggested intentional chemical poisoning was the most likely culprit.



"My guess is an irritant powder," retired Los Alamos National Laboratory chemist Cheryl Rofer told BuzzFeed News.

Russian security services have a history of poisoning their opponents, most famously the dissident political figure Alexi Navalny in 2020, and former Russian military officer Sergei Skripal in 2018. They were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agents dispersed as powder.

Exposure to microwaves was mentioned in the most recent report as a lower-probability reason for the symptoms.

"It is not microwaves," bioengineering expert Kenneth Foster of the University of Pennsylvania told BuzzFeed News. "Microwaves can cause skin burns, but the subject would experience severe pain."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.