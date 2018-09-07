Federal regulators are cracking down on sales of deadly illegal drugs on social marketing platforms, a problem pointed out by the researcher.

Jim Bourg / Reuters Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Twitter has won plaudits for making data about its public posts readily available to researchers. But one scientist studying illegal drug sales on Twitter — notably, deadly forms of fentanyl and other opioids — says the social media firm has cut him off. Over the past two years, a research team led by Timothy Mackey of the University of California, San Diego, has documented illicit drug sales on Twitter, Facebook, Google, Instagram, and other social media platforms. It's a particular concern given the role of illicit fentanyl in the nationwide overdose crisis. Around 60,000 people died last year from overdoses of opioids — largely fentanyl, heroin, and painkiller pills — according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twitter abruptly curtailed Mackey's personal account's API access two weeks ago. That action prompted a new application for API access on behalf of his team. But Twitter rejected that as well, denying the researchers any access to its API data.



T. Mackey Twitter's denial

Mackey's research is well-known. It was mentioned during congressional hearings on social media firms this week; it's also been noted in the ongoing crackdown on illicit online sales of drugs led by Food and Drug Administration director Scott Gottlieb. "That's why this denial has confused me; we are in the midst of an overdose epidemic," Mackey told BuzzFeed News. "If I can't tell the FDA or the FBI about illegal activities or else violate [Twitter's] terms of service, we need to have a broader national conversation about that." Mackey's dispute with Twitter comes just days after CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on his firm's responsibilities to the public. Asked about illegal opioid sales online, Dorsey replied: "We do have a responsibility to shut it down."

Twitter's denial of Mackey's team's API access appears to be the result of a violation of the company's terms of service. Those terms bar commercial use of Twitter's data. Mackey's university has established a business funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) connected to his research, though the researcher insists it is not a commercial venture. Twitter's terms of service also prohibit the use of platform data for law enforcement surveillance; the goal of Mackey's research is to identify suspected drug dealers on Twitter. Mackey's personal access to Twitter's API was restored on Wednesday following a conversation with Twitter representatives, though he is unclear why and worries it could be shut off again. "If it is a violation of their terms of service for us to do this research, we can't do it," he said.

In response, a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News: "We're committed to working with outside researchers. We have explained our policies to Dr. Mackey in depth and have told him we will review an updated use case as soon as he submits it to us. As long as proposals are compliant with our user protection and privacy policies, we will continue to work with academics on projects so that we and broader society can improve our shared understanding of these critical issues."

T. Mackey An online ad for illicit drugs.