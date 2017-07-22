The Way TSA Agents Profile You At The Airport Is Not Based On Legit Science, Report Says

A new report finds no “valid evidence” for the TSA’s $186 million “Behavioral Detection Assessment” program. But the agency says it will keep doing it anyway.

There’s no evidence that the TSA’s list of “suspicious behaviors” — including yawning, whistling, staring, and complaining about security too much — actually help spot terrorists, a new federal report finds.

Security lines are a familiar and dreaded part of modern air travel for some 2 million passengers daily, conducted by Transportation Security Administration screeners at 440 airports nationwide, with shoes, belts, and laptops offered up for X-ray screening. Among the luggage screeners are some 2,400 “Behavior Detection Officers” trained to look for odd behavior indicators — too much luggage, throat clearing, and much more — from passengers in those lines, pulling them aside for more screening.

“According to TSA, such indicators provide a means for identifying passengers who may pose a risk to aviation security,” notes the US Government Accountability Office report, which analyzed the 178 sources that the security agency pointed to as offering scientific support for its $186 million behavior-detection program.

"TSA does not have valid evidence that most of the indicators in its revised list of behavioral indicators can be used to identify individuals who may pose a threat to aviation security," the report concludes.

The GAO analysis “found that 98 percent (175 of 178) of the sources do not provide valid evidence” and only one behavior (left unidentified in the report) has two research articles that offer support for it being a suspicious thing to do at the airport.

Despite the report’s damning findings, it appears unlikely to change the TSA’s operations.

“While we respect the opinions of our GAO colleagues, TSA remains steadfast in the effectiveness of behavior detection and committed to training our officers in these widely used techniques,” TSA spokesperson James Gregory told BuzzFeed News by email.

In 2008, for example, behavior detection officers at the Orlando airport flagged a passenger for acting suspiciously (“he wouldn't look at anyone directly,” according to a news report), and wound up discovering pipe bomb materials and a blue liquid that tested positive for TNT in his luggage.

“Behavior detection capabilities are an important piece of our layered approach to deter, detect, and identify adversaries,” Gregory said.