Donald Trump Said He Will Declare A Public Emergency Over Opioids

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would declare a nationwide public health emergency over a rise in opioid drug overdoses.

More than 65,000 people died last year from overdoses of painkillers, heroin, and synthetic opioid drugs, as well as cocaine and other illicit drugs, according to provisional federal data. The epidemic has ravaged rural America, and led to a blue ribbon opioid crisis panel calling for a national emergency declaration over the crisis.

"We're going to be doing that next week," Trump said at a White House press conference with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. "It's a very important step, and to get to that step a lot of work has to be done and it's time consuming work."



The declaration allows the Department of Health and Human Services to waive Medicare payment and paper requirements for treatment of addiction disorders, which are currently limited to approved doctors and limited numbers of patients. The declaration would also free up grants for emergency services, and pay states to address a public health emergency. It would also allow addiction treatment centers with more than 16 beds (the vast majority) to treat adults on Medicare who are dependent on opioids, rather than only paying for emergency room treatment. And it could force lower prices for naloxone, the overdose reversal drug.