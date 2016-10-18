Trump Supporters Fear A "Rigged" Election As Candidate Doubles Down On Claims

"People who died 10 years ago are still voting," Donald Trump told his supporters, claiming voter fraud will play a role in the 2016 election.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As thunderclouds gathered over the convention center where Donald Trump staged a rally on Monday, his supporters worried about a "rigged election" wrecking his election chances.

"It is rigged, they can change the voting machines," Jim Sievert, an insurance business owner told BuzzFeed News from the floor of the Trump rally at the Ki Convention Center. "Early voting, they can change the votes."

His concerns echoed other Trump supporters' views at the event, who voiced outrage as well over news stories about Trump's past treatment of women, which they saw as unfair and tilting the election.

Turnout at the rally was less than hoped for by Trump supporters, with 3,002 people attending the campaign event, according to a Green Bay Police Department count — about 500 people less than the rally hall held. They cheered for Trump, who in his stump speech offered a full throated defense of his calls to halt immigration, bulwark defense spending and cut taxes.

Trump himself warned that "voter fraud is real" and claimed that 1.8 million dead people's votes will be counted in the Nov. 8 election. "People who died 10 years ago are still voting," Trump said. "They aren't going to be voting for me."

The Republican presidential nominee has previously called on his voters to monitor polling places during the election, as have his big name backers, Newt Gingrich and Rudy Giuliani.

"I think the mainstream media is rigging it," Diane Gravel of Racine told BuzzFeed News. "They’re pushing everything for Hillary."