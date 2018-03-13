Trump Wants To Execute Drug Dealers. Here’s Why That Won’t Fix The US Drug Epidemic. Addiction experts say that drug users and dealers wouldn’t be deterred by the threat of execution years away — and that similarly draconian policies haven’t worked in other parts of the world. Legal scholars say the Supreme Court probably wouldn’t go for it either. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

“If we catch a drug dealer — death penalty,” President Donald Trump told a crowd this weekend at a campaign rally outside Pittsburgh, generating cheers. The tough-on-crime plea comes amid a national public health emergency over US drug overdoses, which killed more than 62,000 people in 2016. Driving the epidemic are deaths from illegal drugs, largely heroin, cocaine, and counterfeit pain pills tainted with the synthetic opioid fentanyl, now the leading cause nationwide of fatal overdoses.

Here's the video of the President of the United States promoting the idea of executing drug dealers. (via Fox)

Trump said at the rally that although people convicted of homicide can face the death penalty, those who sell fatal drug doses get lighter sentences. The president called for execution, not jail time, for people who traffic in doses of drugs that kill “thousands.” “That’s why we have a problem,” Trump said. Legal observers and addiction experts, however, don’t agree. Several told BuzzFeed News that executing drug dealers would be both unworkable and ineffective. “Expanding the death penalty for fentanyl trafficking won’t solve our nation’s opioid epidemic,” former Office of National Drug Control Policy official Regina LaBelle told BuzzFeed News by email. “Quick fixes won’t change the fact that more than 2 million people have an opioid use disorder, many of whom became addicted through the use of legal, prescribed opioids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lynne Sladky / AP In this July 2017 photo, police officer Stephanie Holst searches a woman for suspected drug paraphernalia at a city park in Delray Beach, Florida.

The biochemistry of opioid drugs creates a demand, regardless of any threat of execution for dealers. Prescription painkillers, heroin, and fentanyl all create a growing physical dependence in users with long-term use: Almost half of the people who take pain pills for a month are still taking them a year later. High doses of opioids supplant the brain’s production of natural opioids, producing euphoria and avoidance of agonizing withdrawal symptoms. In other words: The demand for heroin comes from a user’s need to avoid withdrawal tomorrow, not worries of possible criminal penalties months or years away. Plus, most drug dealers aren’t selling heroin to thousands of people. Heroin dealers, unlike CEOs with an organizational structure beneath them, typically operate in loose networks. Many low-level dealers are themselves addicted, selling drugs to friends and family to pay for their own daily need to avoid withdrawal, according to Beth Macy, author of the forthcoming book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America. “These are just tree trimmers, and waitresses, and high school football players who got injured, and ended up with an opioid use disorder,” Macy told BuzzFeed News. People addicted to opioids also tend to have difficulty making decisions, she noted, making the threat of imprisonment, or even execution, ineffective.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images A man is arrested for drug use on a street in the South Bronx in June 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT