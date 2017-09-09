These Maps Show Where Irma's Storm Surge May Hit Hardest

Experimental federal maps project where higher storm surge waters — as high as 15 feet in some places — are now predicted for Florida's coast.

As winds began to pick up in the Florida Keys on Saturday, Hurricane Irma's storm surge forecast was increased to as high as 15 feet as the storm appeared headed for Tampa and Florida's Gulf Coast.

In the face of a strengthening storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has posted a storm surge warning for the Florida Keys, Tampa Bay, and the entire southern coast of Florida from Daytona Beach on the East Coast to the Suwannee River on the Gulf Coast.

"The storm surge will rush in and it could kill you," Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned early on Saturday. "Think about that. Fifteen feet is devastating and will cover your house."



A new and experimental map from the hurricane center, showing potential storm surge flooding, explains the reason for the concern. The NHC stresses that it can't account for all of the factors, including wind and waves, that will determine the depth of the flood at any location. It says that everyone living in a coastal evacuation zone should follow local evacuation recommendations for safety.