American Media Inc., the National Enquirer’s publisher, has put out a new magazine celebrating the Trump’s administration’s Space Force and bashing Elon Musk — but denies that the federal government or the private space industry had any influence on the publication.

Although the estimated $13 billion price tag for this proposed sixth branch of the US military has been met with only lukewarm support in Congress, AMI anticipated the move with 97 pages of propaganda, the "United States Space Force" magazine, on sale at drugstores and airport newsstands through April for $13.99. The cover touts “Over 125 Photos,” “Life on Mars by 2050,” and “Top-Secret Weapons Systems.”

“This is one of nearly 200 newsstand Special Interest Publications that are part of a broader editorial business of capitalizing on newsworthy and topical events and moments this year,” an AMI spokesperson told BuzzFeed News by email. “All of our Special Interest Publications are decided on, and directed by, internal editorial staff and produced without advertising support or external influence.”

A spokesperson for the Air Force, which is for now managing the Space Force, told BuzzFeed News by email: “We are not affiliated with the publication.”

These sort of one-time publications from AMI gained notice last year with "The New Kingdom," a celebration of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s ruler and Trump’s ally, who has been linked to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. That magazine, like the Space Force issue, had no ads and sold for $13.99.

Although AMI denied that it had any outside editorial or financial assistance for "The New Kingdom," news reports in June said that the publisher had asked the State Department if it needed to register as an “agent of a foreign principal” after it accepted edits, photo changes, and other images from a representative of the kingdom provided a draft copy.

AMI coordinated with Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, to squelch accounts of Trump’s affairs with porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playmate Karen McDougal during the 2016 campaign. And Cohen and AMI’s CEO David Pecker reportedly met in 2015 to discuss ways the media company could aid him in the election.

The National Enquirer's newsstand support for Trump during the election (with headlines like “How Trump Will Win!” and “Hillary: Corrupt! Racist! Criminal!”) was a reflection of its readership’s support for the candidate, editorial director Dylan Howard told BuzzFeed News in 2017.