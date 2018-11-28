At a scientific summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the scientist who created the first genetically engineered babies revealed that a second woman is pregnant with a gene-edited embryo.

Jiankui He of China’s Southern University of Science and Technology jolted the world this week when the news broke that he had made the first gene-edited people. His ethically dubious experiment produced twin girls, Lulu and Nana, engineered to lack an HIV-susceptibility gene.

“There is another one, another potential pregnancy,” he told attendees at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in a presentation about his work, reporting that the pregnancy was in its early stages, and not indicating whether it was one or two embryos. Seven couples were enrolled in the experiment, he said, which in all created 31 gene-edited human embryos for pregnancies. But the work, he said, is “now on hold due to the current situation.”

Both He and his colleague Michael Deem of Rice University in Houston are under investigation by their universities. He thanked his university at the session but said it was unaware of the experiment.

The Nobel Prize–winning biologist David Baltimore, who led questioning of He at the meeting, noted the experiment violated a voluntary international moratorium on gene-editing babies that the CRISPR field had adopted in 2015.

“I think there has been a failure of self-regulation by the scientific community because of the lack of transparency,” he said after He’s remarks in the extraordinary session at the University of Hong Kong, watched online by scientists worldwide.