A Government Science Envoy Quit By Writing A Letter To Trump That Spells Out "IMPEACH"

A science envoy to the State Department quit his post on Wednesday, citing what he said was President Donald Trump's "troubling" response to the Aug. 12 neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville.

Renewable energy scientist Daniel Kammen of the University of California, Berkeley, tweeted that Trump's conflating of marchers and protesters at the march "enables racism, sexism [and] harms our country."

"I hated to do it, but I just can't stand by," Kammen told BuzzFeed News.

"I had been considering it when he announced that he would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, but Charlottesville and last night's speech were the last straw," he said.

The main paragraphs of his resignation letter to Trump start with letters that spell out "IMPEACH," similar to a recent resignation letter from the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH).