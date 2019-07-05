The Body Of Missing Utah College Student Mackenzie Lueck Has Been Found

Salt Lake City police announced Friday that they have located and identified the body of 23-year-old college student Mackenzie Lueck, who went missing in June.

"I am relieved, and grief-stricken, to report we have recovered Mackenzie Lueck from Logan Canyon," nearly 90 miles north of Salt Lake City, police chief Mike Brown said at a news briefing.

Her body was recovered on Wednesday, the police chief said, and was identified shortly afterwards by forensic investigators.

A University of Utah student, Lueck was last seen on June 17, when she was dropped off at a park in North Salt Lake City at 2 a.m. by a Lyft driver after landing at the airport on a flight from Los Angeles.