Here's The Strange Story Of The Lonely Serial Killer

He confessed to his therapist that he was a serial killer who raped and murdered women. Then the hunt began for his next victim.

Mr. S was a loner, a middle-aged man, a former alcoholic who lived out of a van while caring for his frail mother. He had never married or dated, but drifted from two stints in the Army to security guard jobs, where by choice he always worked alone and at night.

He had only one real friend. They had lost touch.

After seeking treatment for depression, Mr. S confessed to his young, female therapist that he had also "followed, raped and killed numerous women" during the 20 years since leaving the military, where he had been a decorated war hero.

To his alarmed therapist, a new Journal of Forensic Science case report says, he reported he would follow women around for months before strangling them with rope he kept in his van, following the pattern of famous sexually sadistic serial killers he had read about.

He was stalking a woman he had seen at a library right now, he said.

“This doesn’t happen every day to therapists,” forensic psychiatrist Park Dietz, the senior author of the case report, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s always a surprise, unless you cultivate that kind of thing.”

Frightened and feeling threatened, the young therapist turned Mr. S's case over to her supervisor, who asked the police to investigate and saw him for a few sessions; their patient said he was even more depressed and was hearing voices in his head.

But he refused to reveal more about the woman he was following, or details of his crimes. And he also said he now wanted to kill his sergeant from the Army, who had mistreated him.

Finally, when Mr. S said he tried to amputate his own leg using a tourniquet, his (now) team of therapists sent him to the emergency room, where he was detained as a danger to himself, and to others.

“We don’t hospitalize people over their past claims of violence, but there was his report of an amputation attempt and stalking someone,” University of Southern California psychiatrist Christopher Fischer, the first author on the case report, told BuzzFeed News. “We can only hold someone for so long, though.”

Investigators tried to find the woman from the library, the sergeant, and the girlfriend of Mr. S’s one friend, whom he now reported he had also wanted to kill for taking away his pal. They asked police in the Pacific Northwest, where Mr. S was from, to look into his serial killings. And in the meantime, they asked a district attorney to keep their homicide-minded patient involuntarily hospitalized.

Mr. S seemed surprisingly happy, despite claims of “severe depression and psychosis, including a new symptom of hearing Italian opera” at night, according to the report. He was calm and cooperative, slept and ate well, seemed cheerful, and showed clear thinking during psychological tests. His antidepressant dose was was increased, and after two days, he reported he was happy again and that the opera singing had disappeared.

But none of his claims appeared to be true. Antidepressants take weeks to kick in. His military service was undistinguished. The police couldn’t link him to any unsolved murders (and even though he claimed he raped his victims, he didn’t report any sexual excitement over sadism, as is standard for serial killers). Psychological testing didn’t find any murderous tendencies in him, just narcissistic ones consistent with a borderline personality disorder, which is marked by impulsive actions, unstable relationships, and intense mood swings. They also make stuff up, Dietz said.

“Pretty much from the start, we were always a little suspicious. Part of the problem is that there are privacy issues and it takes law enforcement time to run things down,” Fischer said. “We ended up going on a wild-goose chase.”