More People Than Ever Died Of Drug Overdoses In The US In 2020

As the pandemic raged across the US last year, drug overdoses took a savage turn for the worse, killing more than 93,000 people, according to preliminary CDC estimates released Wednesday.

The 29.4% increase is an alarming jump from 2019, which also set a record after 71,000 people died from drug overdoses, according to CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

“These numbers are just devastating,” Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, told BuzzFeed News. “These people cannot be ignored, despite the crisis of COVID.”

The spike in deaths was driven by the increased presence of the dangerous opioid fentanyl into the illicit drug market in the US, along with increased isolation among people who use drugs and overwhelmed public health agencies during the pandemic. The increase is only the latest in a long-running epidemic of overdose deaths steadily rising over the last half-century, with more than half a million people dying as a result of drug overdoses in the last decade alone.

“We are in an enduring crisis that is still going on. We are still right in the middle of it,” said Chelsea Shover, an epidemiologist at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “These are all preventable deaths. This is really a tragedy.”