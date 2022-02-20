Here’s What The Overdose Death Trial Of Major League Baseball Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Missed About America’s Opioid Crisis

Counterfeit pain pills like the ones that killed Skaggs instead contain the opioid fentanyl, which is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. Illicit fentanyl is the leading reason for the calamitous waves of overdose deaths nationwide in the last decade. Fake pills laced with fentanyl have been linked to the deaths of Prince and Tom Petty, with the Drug Enforcement Administration warning in September of a “sharp increase” in them spreading nationwide, worsening the already terrible overdose crisis by reaching people who think the pills are real, or who had shied away from injection drug use, and who lack the tolerance to opioids seen in those with heavy drug use experience.

Both Skaggs and Kay had been using opioid pain pills for years, according to trial testimony and previous news reports. Skaggs’ stepbrother testified he had tried to help the pitcher wean himself off painkillers after a 2013 injury with twice-daily half-doses of oxycodone. Skaggs mother testified that he had tried to quit “cold turkey” — just stopping and enduring the agony of withdrawal — after weaning didn’t work.

Kay, meanwhile, had been in and out of rehabilitation programs repeatedly according to his mother, ESPN has reported. His most recent stint was 30 days in rehab after an overdose, according to news reports, whereupon he returned to the Angels clubhouse. He was then trying to quit opioids, according to testimony from Parker, despite players still asking him for pills. An attorney for Kay did not reply to a request from BuzzFeed News for comment on his recovery program after his May release from rehab, and there was no mention of it at the trial.

“Opioid use disorder is a chronic ailment characterized by compulsive opioid use, where people sort of lose control over their opioid use, where they experience cravings,” said Brian Hurley, president-elect of the board of directors of the American Society of Addiction Medicine. “Typically they experience consequences.” While not commenting on the Kay trial, he added that the failure rate for people trying to quit opioids on their own without continued treatment “​​is somewhere around 100%.”

The simple reason is brain biochemistry, where opioids create cravings and an increasing tolerance that requires larger or more frequent doses to stave off withdrawal. Typically it takes years of recovery to ward off these changes, leading to relapses in drug use and a lifetime of effort. Only about 1 in 5 people who need the gold-standard treatment for opioid use disorder — which involves long-term counseling along with prescription use of safer opioids to carefully lower their tolerances and manage cravings — actually get it.

Major League Baseball does have a treatment program policy for opioid use disorder, but it cuts players’ salaries in half after the first 30 days of treatment away from the club, and then completely after 60 days. The players who testified in the trial may now be referred for treatment by MLB, which did not test for opioids in 2019.

“What sort of surprises me is that we don't see any evidence of medical staff involvement with these people” in the Kay trial, said Mishka Terplan, Friends Research Institute medical director and an expert in addiction medicine. “Addiction is a chronic disease, and chronic diseases require chronic management,” Terplan added, not just a month of rehab or a detoxification program, where people are medically treated through withdrawal, before putting people back into their old situation.

“There's no reason for the expectation that an acute intervention would treat, much less cure, a chronic condition. It’s an old-fashioned and out-of-date and unscientific and illogical idea.”

Although everyone is different, Taylor called it “disturbing” to read about a case, such as Kay’s, where a person with a serious opioid use disorder entered an inpatient treatment program for one month and then returned to the same place where he had allegedly been using and distributing drugs.

“Many of us in the addiction treatment field recognize that to be an alarmingly high-risk situation, regardless of the type of work the person does,” Taylor said.

The jury in Kay’s trial deliberated for less than 90 minutes on Thursday before finding him guilty.

“Unfortunately, the guilty verdict will not bring Mr. Skaggs back or take away the suffering his family and friends have endured,” DEA Fort Worth Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said in a statement. “What it does do, however, is affirm that justice prevails and drug dealers and enablers, like Mr. Kay, will be held accountable for their reckless actions.”

After 50 years of the “War on Drugs” in the US, which has seen overdose deaths skyrocketing and deadlier, easier-to-smuggle, illicit fentanyl widespread enough to invade Major League Baseball clubhouses, there is some skepticism about the effectiveness of criminal trials like the Kay case deterring anyone from opioids.

“We have a need to blame ‘someone.’ So, we blame the ‘dealer’ without considering that many people who sell also have an addiction,” Opioid Policy Institute Director Jonathan Stoltman told BuzzFeed News.

“Who benefits from this brand of ‘justice’? It's not like some criminal mastermind with distribution networks throughout LA was removed and the streets are forever safer. Everybody's life is a little worse with this approach.”