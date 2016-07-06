Obama Just Allowed More Opioid Addicts To Get The Medicine They Need

"We have to turn the tide on this epidemic."

Amid a nationwide opioid overdose epidemic, the White House announced on Wednesday an increase in the maximum number of patients that doctors may prescribe a restricted addiction treatment medicine, buprenorphine.

Buprenorphine is currently given to some 700,000 US painkiller or heroin addicts. The Obama administration estimates that raising the limit from 100 patients per physician to 275 patients will allow an extra 10,000-70,000 people to receive the medicine in next year.



The move comes as Congress considers the final version of a bill that will move to expand prevention and treatment options for the estimated 2.5 million Americans addicted to painkillers, such as Oxycontin, and heroin. The White House has called for Congress to add $1.1 billion in funding to that bill in recent months.

"We have to turn the tide on this epidemic," said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services director Sylvia Burwell at a Tuesday briefing for reporters on the new policy, which goes into effect in August. "I've met too many parents who have lost a child to overdose."



Overdoses claim more than 28,000 lives every year nationwide. The accidental overdose death of Prince in April from fentanyl, a synthetic opiate, served as the most recent, stark reminder of the scope of the problem.