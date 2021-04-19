NASA Just Flew The First Powered Flight On Another Planet
The drone helicopter's first flight suggests that flying spacecraft might help explore Mars and other worlds, NASA engineers say.
NASA's Ingenuity drone helicopter on Monday successfully flew a short test flight on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet.
NASA’s Perseverance rover released the 4-pound helicopter two weeks ago after its arrival on Mars in February. Equipped with cameras, the drone is a prototype that the space agency hopes will pioneer future flying explorers on Mars and other worlds with atmospheres.
Confirmation of the successful test flight, planned for a short ascent just 10 feet above the floor of Jezero Crater on Mars for about 40 seconds, came at 6:56 a.m. ET on Monday morning.
NASA will present a full briefing on the test flight later Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Please return to this page for more reporting.
-
Dan Vergano is a science reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Dan Vergano at dan.vergano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.