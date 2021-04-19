 Skip To Content
NASA Just Flew The First Powered Flight On Another Planet

The drone helicopter's first flight suggests that flying spacecraft might help explore Mars and other worlds, NASA engineers say.

By Dan Vergano

Picture of Dan Vergano Dan Vergano BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 19, 2021, at 9:11 a.m. ET

NASA / Via nasa.gov

NASA's Ingenuity drone helicopter on Monday successfully flew a short test flight on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet.

NASA’s Perseverance rover released the 4-pound helicopter two weeks ago after its arrival on Mars in February. Equipped with cameras, the drone is a prototype that the space agency hopes will pioneer future flying explorers on Mars and other worlds with atmospheres.

NASA @NASA

"Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet!" The data reveals: Our #MarsHelicopter has had a successful first flight: 🚁

Twitter: @NASA

Confirmation of the successful test flight, planned for a short ascent just 10 feet above the floor of Jezero Crater on Mars for about 40 seconds, came at 6:56 a.m. ET on Monday morning.

Marcia Smith @SpcPlcyOnline

This is an image that just came back from #Ingenuity showing its shadow on the Martian surface

Twitter: @SpcPlcyOnline

NASA will present a full briefing on the test flight later Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please return to this page for more reporting.

