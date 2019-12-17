NASA's Plan For A 2024 Moon Landing Just Got Way Less Likely

NASA's proposal to land astronauts on the moon by 2024 faces a 58% funding shortfall in the federal spending bill passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, kneecapping space agency plans for a sprint back to the lunar surface.

As part of NASA's larger $22.6 billion budget, lawmakers cut the $1.4 billion the space agency had requested to build a lunar lander down to $600 million. The shortfall complicates plans to land NASA astronauts on the lunar surface by 2024, an idea first proposed by Vice President Mike Pence in March.



The NASA budget includes almost exactly the same amount of money as the administration requested, noted Space Policy Online, "but with different priorities than the Trump Administration. Landing astronauts on the Moon by 2024 does not seem to be one of them." In congressional testimony this summer, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said not receiving funding for a lunar lander would be devastating to the moon landing mission called Artemis, which would land the first woman astronaut on the moon.



"It's not dead, but it is in critical condition," space policy expert John Logsdon of George Washington University told BuzzFeed News. "You can't land on the moon without a lander."

In May, President Trump had tweeted support for Artemis, estimated to cost from $20 billion to $30 billion. But he also undercut that message in a June tweet saying NASA "should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago."