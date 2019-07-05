A Family Was Burned When A Man Shot At Their Car, Igniting Fireworks, After A Road Rage Incident

A road rage shooting in Houston on the Fourth of July set a family pickup truck full of fireworks ablaze, leaving two parents and two young children hospitalized with extensive burns.

The incident began when the family's father got into an argument on Thursday evening at a gas station with another man who pulled a gun on him, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Department.



As the father drove away with his wife and two children, the man fired shots into the truck.

At least one of the bullets then struck the fireworks, setting off the explosives and engulfing the vehicle in flames.