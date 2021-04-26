The US Will Send COVID-19 Vaccines Worldwide, As India Struggles With Thousands Of Deaths

The announcement comes as about 1 in every 3 cases of COVID-19 recorded daily is now in India . In April, India's outbreak has seen record numbers of cases overwhelming hospitals and oxygen supplies. About 2,500 deaths a day are now reported there, widely seen as an undercount that is 5 to 10 times higher .

"Our two nations have suffered greatly," said a senior administration official at an afternoon background briefing, on the move to send oxygen, drugs, and supplies to manufacture vaccines to India. "We remember India's generosity toward us early in the pandemic."

The US will share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines with India and other nations, according to Biden administration officials.

Biden administration national security officials said the dire surge in cases in India and the continuing pandemic elsewhere justified releasing the doses from US supplies of the shots. Projected supplies of other vaccines are projected to make shots available to every US adult by June.

An AstraZeneca vaccine is authorized in India but still awaiting an FDA go-ahead in the US. The company has not even formally applied for this authorization. A safety review of those shots will be performed by the FDA before they are shipped. 10 million doses are currently available, and another 50 million are in production. The US had previously loaned 4 million AstraZeneca shots to Mexico and Canada.

"In short, this is good news, but long overdue," said Lawrence Gostin of O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. "What we are seeing, however, is two classes of vaccines — one for the developed world and one for the poor. AstraZeneca hasn't been authorized in the US so it can be donated. But the US is hoarding highly effective vaccines like mRNA vaccines. I hope the US will begin to donate doses of all its vaccine stock. It is the ethically right thing to do, but also it is in our interests."

Administration officials said that the US will consider sharing more vaccines as US supplies increase and the US population is immunized.

Over the weekend, the European Union activated its medical assistance program to offer India oxygen and medical supplies, while Singapore and Saudi Arabia have also sent oxygen. Russia has also said it will fly medical assistance to India. The White House announced on Sunday that it was sending ventilators and protective equipment to India.



Peter Aldhous contributed reporting to this post.