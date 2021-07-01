West Virginia Shut Down Needle Exchanges. Now A CDC Investigation Says That's What Needed to Stop The State’s HIV Outbreak.

A CDC investigation obtained by BuzzFeed News shows “low-barrier” needle exchanges are needed to stop an HIV outbreak in West Virginia. “There's a lot of suffering documented in this,” one expert said.

Courtesy Chad Cordell / SOAR Volunteers staff a table at SOAR's needle exchange in Charleston, West Virginia, which has since been effectively outlawed by the state.

A dangerous HIV outbreak in Charleston, West Virginia, will require “low-barrier” needle exchanges to stop the disease from spreading, according to a preliminary CDC investigation obtained by BuzzFeed News. The only problem is that new state and city laws banned those needle exchanges in April. The CDC’s investigation into the HIV outbreak in Charleston comes as the city of 48,000 has emerged as the fiercest battleground in a nationwide reckoning over syringe exchanges, long shown to stop HIV outbreaks among drug users. Needle exchange locations have recently faced shut down efforts in Indiana, California, and New Jersey, despite fears of more HIV outbreaks amid a nationwide epidemic of injection drug use. “It's history repeating itself,” said Beth Connolly, substance use prevention and treatment initiative director at the Pew Charitable Trust and the former commissioner of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services. Despite decades of evidence that needle exchanges work to stop HIV and hepatitis outbreaks as well as help people enter recovery programs, she said, “we still are here in 2021, and people are still trying to get rid of syringe services programs.” In February, former CDC HIV prevention chief Demetre Daskalakis urged the Charleston city council to consider syringe exchange programs, calling the city’s HIV outbreak the “most concerning” one nationwide. Largely spreading among people who inject illicit drugs, it now stands at 68 cases in the last year, with many more cases expected to turn up with more testing. At a presentation last week, CDC experts reported preliminary results of an investigation into the outbreak during a closed-door meeting with state and local health officials. Reporters and members of the local HIV Task Force were excluded from the presentation, a move that was viewed by some as wanting to keep the polarizing topic under wraps. BuzzFeed News obtained the CDC’s presentation slides and a recording of the two-hour meeting, showing that the CDC “Epidemiologic Assistance” team found widespread mistrust of hospitals among drug users and a lack of HIV testing in emergency room and clinic settings. Both drug users and health officials interviewed by the federal health agency called for "low-barrier” one-stop combinations of syringe services, medical care, and HIV testing to stop the outbreak from growing. "The most commonly mentioned suggestion from both people who inject and stakeholders about how to improve access to services and service integration was to implement this one-stop model," a CDC presenter said during the meeting. About a third of the people with HIV surveyed said they did not have housing and the same number reported recent arrests. Half said that they injected drugs more than once daily, typically heroin or fentanyl, and around 15% reported reported doing sex work, raising the risk of sexual transmission of HIV.

“CDC is in large part telling us what we already know, which is that people need access to sterile syringes,” said West Virginia University epidemiologist Robin Pollini, who reviewed the slides for BuzzFeed News. “There's a lot of suffering documented in this presentation.”

A slide from the CDC's investigation into the HIV outbreak.

Interviews with both people who inject drugs and medical staff found stigma and mistreatment were commonly encountered in healthcare settings. “I wouldn’t go to another hospital unless I was dying,” one man told the CDC investigators. “Because they don’t care about you.”

The report noted that none of the 65 HIV patients interviewed were prescribed pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) before their diagnosis, despite multiple earlier visits to hospitals for wounds and illnesses caused by injection drug use. “You have to have a negative HIV test before you can go on PrEP, and they aren’t bothering to do the testing in the first place,” said Judith Feinberg, an infectious disease expert at West Virginia University. According to the CDC representatives at the meeting, the investigation is ongoing and a final CDC report is expected in August. The agency referred a request for comment from BuzzFeed News to West Virginia’s health agency. “Stopping HIV in West Virginia and in Kanawha County is the right thing to do and will save lives, resources and money,” Andrea Lannom of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health told BuzzFeed News by email. She did not respond directly to questions about the low-barrier syringe service recommendation, but said communities can work on making sure “services are available to meet people where they are.” But meeting people where they are will continue to be a problem in West Virginia. In April, the state passed a law, SB334, aimed at dismantling most needle exchanges operating in the state. The law killed off a grassroots program in Charleston called SOAR, which had started offering needle exchanges and HIV testing in the last two years after the contentious shut-down of the city's own syringe service in 2018. SOAR was the first group to ring alarm bells over the city’s HIV outbreak in late 2019, after tests by medical volunteers at its biweekly health fairs turned up eight positive cases.

The CDC findings are, “disheartening, but also validating, to find you were doing exactly what needs to happen,” SOAR president Sarah Stone told BuzzFeed News. “But also, it’s frustrating, because we may be the small handful of people here that believe that to be true.”

Courtesy Chad Cordell / SOAR