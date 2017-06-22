The New Health Care Bill Would Mean Big Cuts For Opioid Addiction Treatment

Medicaid currently covers 3 in 10 people with an opioid addiction, and faces a proposed $830 billion cut. The new health care bill would, as written, be “a death sentence for millions of Americans,” said one treatment advocate.

Many people addicted to prescription painkillers and heroin — some 2.6 million nationwide — would face tougher odds of recovery under a draft Senate health care bill released on Thursday, according to addiction experts.

In the midst of a nationwide overdose epidemic, the draft Senate bill would provide only $2 billion for recovery treatment programs for one year — even less than the $45 billion over 10 years offered in the health care bill that passed the House in early May, which had itself faced criticism as too paltry.

“It is a death sentence for millions of Americans,” Gary Mendell of Shatterproof, a nonprofit that advocates for addiction treatment, told BuzzFeed News. “It is mind-boggling to me that our lawmakers would take treatment away at a time when people need it most.”

The US is in the midst of a nationwide addiction crisis, with 2.6 million people addicted, and overdose deaths tripling in the last 15 years, to 33,000 in 2015. Medicaid, along with federal children’s health programs, now covers roughly 3 out of every 10 people addicted to opioid painkillers or heroin nationwide, a number that expanded after the passage of Obamacare in 2010.

The draft Senate bill, which is expected to go up for a vote next week, would cut $830 billion from Medicaid funds, which largely cover young and middle-aged people most at risk of addiction. The cuts would strike at a Medicaid expansion that was accepted by 32 states to increase the number of poor people with health insurance.

In 2013 alone, the opioid crisis is estimated to have cost the US some $78 billion in medical costs, lost productivity, and law enforcement costs.

“Without access to treatment for substance use disorder, people are going to relapse. Then the risks of overdose, of contracting Hepatitis C, are obviously heightened,” Grant Smith of the Drug Policy Alliance told BuzzFeed News. He called the $2 billion “a drop in the bucket” compared to nationwide shortfalls in effective treatment programs.

Some Republicans, however, say Medicaid isn’t doing a great job of helping opioid addicts. At a recent budget hearing, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was questioned about how much difference Medicaid actually makes in the opioid crisis. “The programs that are out there, by and large, are not working," he said, pointing to a rising death toll from overdoses.

Medicaid currently covers almost 75 million people. In all 50 states, the program pays for at least one form of medication-assisted treatment, such as providing less potent opioids like methadone or buprenorphine, along with years of counseling.