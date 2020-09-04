COVID-19 Is Causing Heart Damage In Many Patients, Not Just Football Players

A Penn State official retracted saying a third of Big 10 football players with coronavirus infections had suffered heart injuries. But experts confirmed they are seeing heart muscle injuries in many patients.

Coronavirus infections can cause heart problems in patients, according to experts — yet another unexpected, serious consequence of COVID-19 that has been underlined by reports of such injuries among college football players. On Thursday, Penn State’s football team doctor Wayne Sebastianelli walked back earlier comments that 30% to 35% of Big 10 football conference players who had COVID-19 also had heart inflammation, telling ESPN the rate was actually lower, around 15%. (Penn State also told ESPN none of its players have the condition.)

Regarding the claim that 30-35% of Big Ten athletes have been discovered to have heart conditions linked to Covid-19: It was incorrect. Here is some clarification from Penn State. "Dr. Sebastianelli wishes to clarify this point, and apologize for any confusion."

The fumbled figures attracted a lot of attention, but didn't surprise epidemiologists, like Columbia University’s Mitchell Elkind, president of the American Heart Association, who told BuzzFeed News that from 20% to 30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients seem to have symptoms of heart injuries, including myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle caused by viruses. “Some of these long-term consequences of a coronavirus infection are only now coming into focus because enough time has passed by to see them,” said Elkind, particularly among “long-hauler” patients still suffering all sorts of lasting injuries from the pandemic virus. As of Friday, more than 6.1 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 187,000 deaths have been recorded across the US, leaving many recovered patients with long-term injuries with an unknown resolution, because the disease has been around for less than a year. Initially seen as a respiratory disease, COVID-19 also strikes the heart, kidneys, and brain, as well as causing blood clots and a bewildering array of other long-term symptoms in some patients. “It seems that COVID-19 inflammation of the heart is different from classical myocarditis,” which causes an irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath, said cardiologist Christof Burgstahler of Germany’s University Hospital and Medical Faculty Tübingen, whose team reviewed some of the first cases. It’s too soon to tell whether that’s good or bad for patients, he added by email.