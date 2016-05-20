Check This Map To See If Your Water Has Unsafe Levels Of “Fluorinated” Chemicals

The EPA just released first-time guidelines on safe levels of “fluorinated” chemicals — found in stain-resistant carpets, non-stick pans, and firefighting foam. They have been linked to lowered fertility, cancer, and risks to infants.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday called for putting limits on drinking water levels of two long-lasting contaminants linked to low birth weight, thyroid disorders, and cancer.

The chemicals, perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), are widely found in fire-fighting foam, non-stick pans, popcorn bags, and stain-free carpets.

“Public notification is especially important for pregnant or nursing women because of the impact these chemicals can have on the development of fetuses and breastfed or formula-fed infants,” EPA’s Joel Beauvais said in the announcement.

“A lot of places are about to learn they have exposures in excess of the EPA’s recommendation, not just industrial places,” Arlene Blum, a chemist at the University of California, Berkeley, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a huge mess. A lot of people are going to need bottled water.”

Indeed, EPA data found that 63 drinking water systems in 22 states (as well as Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands) have reported levels of these fluorinated compounds above the new EPA recommendations (combined concentrations of 70 parts per trillion) since 2013. The water systems range from part of Chico, California, to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, to one in Suffolk County, New York, serving more than 1 million people.

EPA officials noted that some water systems test less often than others, and that some may have lowered their levels since the last time they submitted data.

