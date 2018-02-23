The US Flu Season Has Now Peaked, But Children Are Still Dying From The Virus

Still above epidemic levels, the flu has peaked in hospital reports and lab tests nationwide, according to federal health officials.

"The geographic spread of influenza in Puerto Rico and 48 states was reported as widespread" as of Feb. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. Another 13 young children under the age of 5 died in that week of the flu, bringing the season's total to 97 infant deaths.

While the most active and dangerous strain of the flu, H3N2, remained the most reported strain seen in lab results, its incidence has steadily declined in the last five weeks, officials said. The less dangerous influenza type B strain is increasing, however, and hospitalizations increased in the last week.