The Flu Is Finally, Finally Going Away

The spread of the flu virus is finally slowing. But it's still worth getting the vaccine.

The flu is starting to fade, but is still widespread in Midwestern and East Coast states, according to the latest batch of federal health data.

As of Feb. 24, "influenza activity decreased in the United States," said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency had called a peak in the flu season last week. About 1 in 20 doctors office visits overall were for flu symptoms, the CDC found, a continued sharp drop from the previous week.

Despite the good news, another 17 children under 5 died of flu or flu-related illnesses in the last week, bring the season's death toll to 114 infants, the most in a flu season since 2015. Hospitalizations for flu symptoms also increased, largely among the elderly.

