Paramedics Often Give This Shot After A Heart Attack. New Data Shows It’s Leading To Brain Damage.

"One interpretation is that epinephrine can save the heart, but is too little, too late for the brain," said one expert.

Paramedics have for decades injected heart attack victims with adrenaline to help keep them alive. But new evidence suggests that the drug only slightly raises their survival odds — while greatly increasing the chances of devastating brain damage.

"It does increase the chances of making it to the hospital with a pulse," emergency medicine specialist Kyle Kelson of the SUNY Downstate Medical Center told BuzzFeed News. "But based on the data, it does have the strong potential of long-term harm."

In the US, around 350,000 people a year have heart attacks outside of the hospital and deaths occur 89% of the time. CPR and defibrillator shocks that are performed as quickly as possible give them the best chance at life.

Adrenaline, also called epinephrine, is only used when those steps fail as a last-ditch effort. It works by increasing blood pressure and hopefully restarting the heart. (It’s the same drug that reverses serious allergic reactions.)

In a new analysis published in the Academic Emergency Medicine journal, Kelson and his colleague Ian deSouza reviewed 13 studies of a combined 656,000 heart attack patients. The researchers found "no benefits" to giving epinephrine injections to heart attack victims outside of the hospital. (Using it in a hospital is less of a problem due to better monitoring of patients.)

Supporting this conclusion, a July report in the New England Journal of Medicine of patients in the UK found only a slight benefit to adrenaline shots in emergency heart attacks, 3.2% against 2.4% survival. It also found that among the people who survived, 31% of those who received adrenaline had "severe neurologic impairment," compared with 18% of those who did not get the shot. This meant that they off became bedridden, incontinent, or unable to walk unassisted.