"Reportedly, this group of career officials at the EPA are aiming to spread their goals covertly," says the investigation request.

Two Republicans in Congress called Tuesday for the EPA's Inspector General to investigate the use of encrypted messages by agency officials.

Citing news reports, the letter from Rep. Lamar Smith of Texas and Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois, charges that federal workers have turned to encryption software to hide their communications ahead of the arrival of Trump administration appointees, such as incoming EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

The letter charges that unnamed EPA officials will use these encrypted communications to "discuss potential strategies against any attempts by newly-appointed political officials to redirect the EPA’s priorities in ways that depart from initiatives spearheaded by Obama Administration appointees.”

Smith heads Congress's science committee and LaHood chairs the oversight subcommittee of that body. Smith held a hearing last week on changing science committees at EPA to admit more industry scientists, and disqualify academic ones funded by the agency, to advisory roles.



Jennifer Kaplan of the EPA's Office of Inspector General confirmed to BuzzFeed News that her office had received the science committee request. The inspector general will make an independent decision on whether to investigate, she added.

In December, the EPA's inspector general had released a report saying that agency employees must take better steps to preserve instant messages, subject to the Federal Records Act.

Andrew Rosenberg of the Union of Concerned Scientists told BuzzFeed News that "there is some irony" that Smith, who has subpoenaed email from scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and demanded records from other agencies, is "suddenly being alarmed about people being careful with their communications."

In a separate letter sent Tuesday, Smith called for NOAA to send him "documents and communications" from scientists related to a 2015 climate study. Smith cited "allegations of politicization" in the study.

"Of course, people have to comply with the Federal Records Act," Rosenberg said. "But Smith has himself created a situation where they might be worried about their email being targeted because of his past witch hunts."