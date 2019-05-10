Elon Musk Made Fun Of Jeff Bezos' Moon Plans. He Wasn't The Only One

The two space billionaires have previously jousted over whose rocket is bigger.

Amazon founder and space entrepreneur Jeff Bezos on Thursday unveiled a mock-up of a lunar lander from his Blue Origin rocket company. Bezos, the world's richest person worth an estimated $107 billion, also proclaimed his aspiration for humanity to live within generations in vast, glass-walled space colonies. "We can have a trillion humans in the solar system, which means we would have 1,000 Mozarts and 1,000 Einsteins," said Bezos at his presentation in Washington, DC. The glitzy event featured a rock music intro, purple lighting and a swinging audience camera on a crane for close-ups. "This would be an incredible civilization," said Bezos, of his space colonies.

Today, our founder shared our vision to go to space to benefit Earth. We must return to the Moon—this time to stay. We’re ready to support @NASA in getting there by 2024 with #bluemoon.

Bezos has invested billions into his private space company, Blue Origin, which plans to launch the first crewed flight of its sub-orbital "New Shepard" rocket later this year, and a very large (270 feet tall) "New Glenn" rocket in 2021. His moon lander, measuring more than 21 feet wide, would comfortably fit inside that large rocket, he noted. And it could serve as a lander for NASA's still a work-in-progress plan to land astronauts on the moon by 2024, a March directive made by Vice President Mike Pence. Fellow space entrepreneur billionaire Elon Musk of SpaceX, however, immediately took a shot at Bezos with a photo-altered tweet.

The two space billionaires have previously jousted over whose rocket is bigger. In his presentation, Bezos also took a few potshots at Musk's own space aspirations. Musk has famously said he wants to "die on Mars," but Bezos called that planet too far away for colonization. Bezos also decried "fake" reusable rockets that need lengthy refurbishment before their next launch, a complaint aimed at Musk's Falcon 9 rockets. So Musk was in a sense just responding to those jabs with his crude tweet. Beyond Musk, other observers criticized Bezos' space aspirations, starting with his priorities.



A weird thing about all the billionaires with HG Wells space dreams is that they’re missing this obvious opportunity to be revered on THIS planet for literally helping save it. Like, Jeff, my good dude, spend $50 billion on solar panels, see how public opinion swings your way!

One water resources expert took issue with his vision of the future, premised on endless population growth and energy demand increases. (Bezos asserted in the presentation that covering the Earth's land surface with solar panels would need to happen to satisfy future energy needs, necessitating human migration to space instead.)

TFW you discover someone's major motivation is based on a complete misunderstanding of reality. https://t.co/v0B3fNjmIq

Still others asked why the owner of a super-wealthy Internet company couldn't livestream his presentation.

When @ElonMusk started launching things for @SpaceX he did it live for all to see - even when things kept blowing up. We watched right over his shoulder. Alas @JeffBezos won't even livestream a simple powerpoint presentation from a @BlueOrigin media event.

NASA still hasn't come up with a price tag for landing astronauts on the moon by 2024, promising Congress a budget outline still in discussion with the Office of Management and Budget at a hearing this week. Ars Technica has reported that the space agency estimates it would need as much as an additional $8 billion a year over the next five years on top of its yearly $19 billion budget, but whether it will go to Congress with that request — already iffy in the current political environment — is still not clear.

If NASA does go back to the moon, they will likely need someone to build a lander, since they don't have one now and don't have any money in the budget for one. Blue Origin has a 3-year head start on designing one, Bezos noted toward the end of his presentation.