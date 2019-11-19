Elon Musk's WiFi Satellites Are Blocking Astronomers' Views Of The Sky

Victoria Girgis/Lowell Observatory / Via iau.org

Astronomers are worried that a small satellite swarm launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket firm last week will ruin deep space observations of distant stars and galaxies. And they are letting people know about it.



Wow!! I am in shock!! The huge amount of Starlink satellites crossed our skies tonight at @cerrotololo. Our DECam exposure was heavily affected by 19 of them! The train of Starlink satellites lasted for over 5 minutes!! Rather depressing… This is not cool!

On Nov. 11, SpaceX launched 60 "Starlink" satellites into low-earth orbit, bringing its total constellation size to 122 — already one of the largest satellite networks in space. The company plans to eventually launch 12,000 of the small broadband satellites by the mid-2020s in order to deliver global high-speed internet from space. The project is slated to cost $10 billion. And astronomers are worried the thousands of shiny objects will clutter their observations of the sky, based on the early returns from the latest launch, which set a train of satellites on course for final orbits 340 miles high at a 53 degree inclination with the equator.

New word definition: "To `starlink' a picture - to add satellite-like trails to a photograph, for added pizzazz" Example: "Look, Leonardo, I starlinked Mona Lisa for you!"

"Satellite constellations can pose a significant or debilitating threat to important existing and future astronomical infrastructures," the International Astronomical Union said in a statement last June. The IAU said that reflected sunlight from the satellites will damage the sensitive optics of large observatory telescopes, and also interfere with new radio astronomy facilities. The National Radio Astronomy Observatory also said it was having "fruitful" discussions with SpaceX about minimizing interference with its observations from Starlink satellites. Musk has acknowledged astronomer's concerns in a tweet, and said he was asking engineers to reduce the reflectivity of the satellites to lessen their impact on astronomy.

@Cosmic_Penguin Agreed, sent a note to Starlink team last week specifically regarding albedo reduction. We’ll get a better sense of value of this when satellites have raised orbits & arrays are tracking to sun.