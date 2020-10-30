A new study has found that, in states with rising COVID-19 deaths, voter support for Trump and Republican senators has dropped by margins big enough to swing some tight races.

Patrick Semansky / AP An art installation near Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, DC, will include an estimated 240,000 white flags planted in remembrance of Americans who have died of COVID-19.

States with higher coronavirus death rates may see declining voter support for President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, possibly by margins large enough to swing tight election races, a new study has found.

Less than a week away from an election that many view as a referendum on the White House’s handling of the pandemic, coronavirus cases are now rising in nearly every US state, hospitalizations are spiking, and there are worrying signs that deaths are increasing again. The new study, which polled hundreds of thousands of Americans across the country, found that when a state’s COVID-19 death rate doubled within a month’s time, Trump’s approval rating dropped by 0.5%, independent of all other factors. The decline in support, reported in the journal Science Advances on Friday, mirrored the effects that casualties of the Korean War, Vietnam War, and Iraq War had on past presidents’ approval ratings with voters. Led by political scientist Christopher Warshaw of George Washington University, the researchers also asked whether people changed which candidates they were planning to vote for. Across states, every monthly doubling of coronavirus death rates caused a 0.37% drop in the number of people who said they planned to vote for Trump, the study found. The drop in support for Republican senators was even steeper, at 0.79%.

COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people in key swing states Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times Charts show the cumulative COVID-19 death rate over time for each state. Key swing states differ in their total death rates and when the steepest rise took place.

These small margins could be big enough to shift close races. In 2016, the election result difference in swing states such as Michigan was just 0.23% — and some swing states in 2020, such as Iowa, appear to be just as tight. The new analysis found that the trend was particularly visible in swing states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Florida, with the potential to sway both the presidential election and US Senate races. Local unemployment usually plays a pivotal role in determining who wins votes in a presidential election, according to a study of economic impacts on races from 1969 to 2018 published in August on which Warshaw also was a coauthor. The new study suggests that COVID-19 deaths may play an equally important role. “The president himself declared he was a ‘wartime president’ at the start of the pandemic, and we are seeing death tolls above the Vietnam War and Korean War, ones we have only seen in World War II,” Warshaw told BuzzFeed News. “Voters are seeing things that way too.”

While the president has repeatedly declared that the nation is “rounding the corner” and “learning to live with” the virus, nearly a quarter-million Americans have died in the coronavirus pandemic. As deaths and cases continue to rise, Trump has made the false claim that the numbers are wrong — driven by increases in testing and corrupt hospitals. Medical groups have roundly dismissed his allegations as false. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has declared that Trump was waving the “white flag of defeat” to the virus.

COVID-19 death rates for every state Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via Johns Hopkins University CSSE The highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates are not in swing states, but rather in solidly Democratic states, including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, plus Louisiana and Mississippi, where Trump is favored to win.