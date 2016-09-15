Congress Is Actually Talking About Building Its Own Jail To Punish Attorneys General For Exxon Probe

On Wednesday, a bizarre meeting of an obscure Congressional committee considered an unprecedented move: jailing the attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts over a subpoena dispute.

The House Science Committee hearing was called by Smith to discuss his July subpoenas of the state legal officials, attorneys general Eric Schneiderman of New York and Maura Healey of Massachusetts, who did not comply.

Schneiderman and Healey are conducting fraud investigations of ExxonMobil, asking whether the energy titan misled investors about its internal research, done since the 1980s, confirming the dire future consequences of burning fossil fuels.

Smith, a Republican and climate science doubter, says that the Exxon probe could discourage corporations from conducting research on possible harms of their products, a “chilling effect” that might damage US science.



“Such investigations may have an adverse effect on federally funded research,” Smith said at the hearing, explaining why he subpoenaed the state investigators and nine environmental groups he viewed as illicitly collaborating with the fraud investigation. “The refusal of the attorneys general to comply with the subpoenas should trouble everyone.”



The hearing bubbled with sharply divided views between four Constitutional lawyers, three called by Republicans and one by Democrats, over whether (and how) Congress could legitimately intrude into such state investigations, an unprecedented legal move.

Two conservative legal scholars who appeared before the panel called for charging the attorneys general with “contempt of Congress,” which carries a penalty of a year in jail.

“Send out the Sergeant at Arms to arrest someone,” testified attorney Elizabeth Price Foley of the Florida International University College of Law. She argued that Congress has ceded too much power in the last century to federal courts. “I think you should,” she said.

But the lawyer called by the Democrats, Charles Tiefer, fired back. “Your position is entirely without constitutional and legal merit. It is simply bogus,” he testified. “No federal judge could ever be expected to uphold such an indictment and send an Attorney General to prison.”

The only avenue outside of federal courts and prisons for Smith to pursue contempt charges comes from “inherent” Congressional legal powers not used since the 1930s. But in order to do that, Congress would have to set up its own court — and, if the attorneys general were found guilty, Tiefer added, rebuild its jail.

Congress used to have a jail, dating to 1795. It held miscreants who tried to bribe lawmakers, and once, in 1927, Congress arrested the brother of a federal attorney general who refused a subpoena during the Teapot Dome scandal. But the original jail room was turned into a cafeteria in 1858, and Congress doesn’t own prison cells anymore. “Some people say the kitchen hasn’t really changed,” Tiefer joked at the hearing.

(Another Capitol Hill “guard house” was turned into a Post Office after 1902, and a barred, unoccupied tomb enclosure for George Washington under the Capitol is sometimes mistaken for a jail cell. The last Hoover Administration official held for contempt in the 1930s was kept at the nearby Willard Hotel.)

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley of George Washington University, who said he supports climate science, testified that Smith could eventually enforce the subpoenas in criminal courts, disagreeing with Tiefer. But he said that it would be better for everyone to privately compromise on the subpoenas, limiting the number of documents that the committee would receive from the state officials about Exxon.