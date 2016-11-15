This Anti-Abortion Activist Denies His Secret Videotapes Sparked Clinic Shootings

David Daleiden secretly videotaped abortion clinic doctors last year. A man shot three people at a clinic in Colorado last year following release of the tapes.

WASHINGTON -- On an interview tour, anti-abortion activist David Daleiden, 27, denied that his secretly recorded videos of clinic doctors last year directly sparked the murder of three people at a Colorado Springs clinic.

Released over the summer of 2015, the covertly recorded videos featured doctors discussing retrieving fetal organs for use in research. Though Planned Parenthood called the videos misleading and deceptively edited, their release ignited a Congressional fight over federal payment for medical services at Planned Parenthood clinics.

Planned Parenthood reported a nine-fold uptick in vandalism, arson and threats against clinic workers following release of videotapes by Daleiden’s group, the Center for Medical Progress (CMP). And on November 27, 2015, Robert Lewis Dear Jr. was arrested in the death of three people at an abortion clinic in Colorado Springs. Dear reportedly told police "no more baby parts," when he was arrested.

“I don't think it has anything to do with my videos," Daleiden told BuzzFeed News, on an interview tour he is undertaking ahead of the change in presidential administrations. “The message of my videos is totally non-violent.”

Daleiden had denounced the shootings last year after they occurred, but had not addressed the question of his responsibility. “I’m totally against cruelty, especially cruelty of the kind you saw in Colorado,” he added.

The shootings followed an FBI Assessment warning of possible attacks by lone gunmen at abortion clinics. National Abortion Federation president Vicki Saporta told BuzzFeed News that the increase in threats was the worst since the group began tracking them in 1977, necessitating the hiring of a separate security team for clinics.

“Daleiden did not pull the trigger,” legal ethicist Alta Charo of the University of Wisconsin, an abortion rights supporter, told BuzzFeed News. “But he smeared Planned Parenthood and every abortion provider and every medical researcher who uses discarded fetal tissue, in each case with a smear that was painted to look just like a target on their backs.”