We Might Be Looking At COVID “Seasons” For Years To Come

Others are more worried about the chances of a sharper renewed surge like the one seen in the UK.

“BA2 is going to spread like crazy. I mean, it already is, and that is going to encourage the emergence of more variants,” said Theodora Hatziioannou, a virologist at Rockefeller University.

Some just acknowledge uncertainty.

“I don’t have the slightest idea what’s going on,” University of Arizona immunologist Deepta Bhattacharya said in regards to BA.2. “It’s not overtaking things nearly as quickly as I expected, and how it seems to be happening in Europe.”

Meanwhile, even as we wait to see whether BA.2 brings a surge back to the US, possible longer-term futures for the pandemic are swimming into view. Broadly, visions range from the coronavirus settling down into flulike seasonal appearances to more deadly new variant surges that continuously pop up over time.

One thing that isn’t going to happen, Fauci said, is the development of broad “herd immunity” in the US, once a long-sought-after goal in the beginning of the pandemic. The virus is too mutable — and natural immunity to the virus wanes too quickly — for herd immunity to offer the long-term protection that vaccines have against more stable viruses like polio and measles, he and his NIH colleagues wrote in a recent Journal of Infectious Diseases paper. There’s also the still-surprising fact that a significant portion of the population, just over 1 in 5 people, has not gotten a free vaccination against a deadly disease.

“We never expected that,” Fauci said.

The common cold–causing coronaviruses should have offered some clues that herd immunity was likely impossible, he added. These bugs regularly reinfect people within a year or two.

But it was a “gradual evolution” to realize that herd immunity wasn’t coming, as the Delta and Omicron variants drove surges and vaccine shots stalled, Fauci said. Despite early hopes, he added, “that’s not really a possibility now.”

Heading into whatever wave BA.2 brings, the US is looking at a more complicated COVID future. Or futures. Here are some possibilities:

Seasonal COVID

Like the virus’s runny nose and sore throat–causing cousins, many experts agree that SARS-CoV-2 may very well settle into a seasonal pattern, surfacing during certain months then retreating into the dark again. But how this pattern materializes, and when, is still up in the air.

It’s possible different parts of the country will see “opposite seasonality” that’s dependent on when people spend the most time indoors, Kissler said. Florida, for example, tends to see high coronavirus transmission in the summer when people escape the heat for indoor air conditioning. More northern states may see traditional spikes in cases in the winter for the same reason, providing immunity that lasts through their summer. Still, it’s possible that may not even be the case because SARS-CoV-2 “is just so incredibly infectious,” Kissler said.

Determining COVID’s seasonality is a bit more complicated than that of the common coronaviruses, which are more predictable in that their variants closely resemble previous dominant strains, Bhattacharya said. A lot of experts assumed this would be the case with SARS-CoV-2, but “weird jackpot events like Omicron” raised doubts that this new virus would mirror its predecessors.

“Maybe the common coronas were like this at the beginning, too, when no one was looking, and lacked the capability to look,” Bhattacharya said, “but it’s hard to know if it’s that or if there is something fundamentally different about SARS-CoV-2.”

Even if COVID morphs into a seasonal illness, we still won’t know what to expect or prepare for, at least not any time soon, Landon said. Each year so far has brought about two major waves of infections, with some smaller surges sprinkled throughout. So COVID could emerge from the shadows once or twice annually, she said, “but it’s not 100% predictable where the biggest peaks are going to hit and when.”

Permanent COVID Season