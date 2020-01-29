An International Coronavirus Team Is Heading To China As Officials Weigh Declaring A Global Health Emergency

A World Health Organization committee will reconvene on Thursday to debate declaring China's widespread outbreak of a newly-identified coronavirus a global public health emergency.

The same panel had twice declined last week to recommend declaration of a "public health emergency of international concern" by the international health authority, which essentially would be a global call to action expected to trigger public health-driven trade and travel restrictions from China, as well as financial assistance from the World Bank.

The news comes as confirmed cases worldwide topped 6,000 and 132 deaths, the latter all in China. Only 68 cases are reported outside mainland China, in 15 countries, most of them travelers from China. There are signs of person-to-person transmission of the virus in three of those countries — cases which are under close investigation.

"The whole world needs to be on alert," said Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program, at a Wednesday briefing. "We still have an opportunity to stop this virus."

On Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing as part of a team investigating the outbreak. China has effectively quarantined around 50 million people in the epicenter of the outbreak, the central Hubei Province.