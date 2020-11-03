People With COVID-19 Voting Is Peak 2020

"Ensuring that ill voters can vote while maintaining poll worker and voter safety will be essential," public health officials say.

Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch Diane Carroll of the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners hands a ballot to a voter during curbside voting for COVID-19 positive people in St. Louis, Nov. 2, 2020.

Polling places nationwide have taken to curbside voting for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, a hallmark of an election held amid a pandemic. CDC recommendations are for election workers to wear head-to-toe medical gear, not just masks and gloves, and to collect ballots through drive-through services or alternate locations for sick voters.

Robert Cohen / St. Louis Post-Dispatch Members of the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners find ballots for COVID-19 positive people during curbside voting in St. Louis, Nov. 2, 2020.

"Ensuring that ill voters can vote while maintaining poll worker and voter safety will be essential to minimizing transmission without restricting voting rights," said a recent Monthly Mortality and Morbidity Report report on safe voting authored by CDC and Delaware public health scientists. The report found that most election volunteers understood guidelines for preventing infections, and that the overwhelming majority of voters in Delaware's primary did wear masks to polling places. The St. Louis County, Missouri, drive-through was only announced on Monday. In states such as Iowa, Minnesota, and Tennessee, election officials are also touting such curbside service to voters. On the last day of early voting in Hardin County, Iowa, more than 30 voters that utilized curbside voting identified as COVID-19 positive, according to Jessica Lara, the county's auditor. "I was blown away," Lara said, adding she expects even more people will use the service today.

If you're experiencing COVID-19 symptoms today, we encourage you to vote using our curbside service at your assigned polling place. When you arrive, let the elections official in the blue vest know you'd like to vote using curbside. Elections staff will then come assist you.