These Experimental Drugs Could Be Used To Treat The Coronavirus In The US

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is pushing the FDA to expand its use of experimental drugs intended for other diseases against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, he said in a press conference on Thursday — notably an anti-Ebola drug and a longtime anti-malaria medication — as a central part of the nationwide response to the growing pandemic.

Trump said the anti-malaria drug chloroquine — which is already being used in China and South Korea to treat COVID-19 — would begin distribution for patients in the US. “We’re going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately — and that’s where the FDA has been so great. They’ve gone through the approval process — it’s been approved.”

Later in the press conference, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn clarified that the drug would be made available to patients as part of a clinical trial. “That’s a drug that the president has directed us to take a closer look at as to whether an expanded use approach to that could be done, to actually see if that benefits patients,” Hahn said. “We want to do that in the setting of a clinical trial.”

The drug is already approved by the agency to treat malaria, which means doctors could prescribe it to patients on an “off-label” basis. "If clinical data suggests this product may be promising in treating COVID-19, we know there will be increased demand for it," said an FDA statement on Thursday. "We will take all steps to ensure chloroquine remains available for patients who take it to treat severe and life-threatening illnesses."

The FDA is famously cautious about approving new drugs, typically through a lengthy approval process that takes years. The order from Trump points to the seriousness of the pandemic, feared to overrun US hospitals with cases in the next two months. Worldwide case numbers stood at more than 220,000 cases on Thursday, with US case numbers passing 10,000 and growing at a rate of 30% a day in the last two weeks.

The experimental Ebola medication, remdesivir, already in clinical trials in China, will also be provided to US coronavirus patients under compassionate use rules by the FDA, which allow the use of unapproved drugs in serious cases when no other treatment options are available. Drugs provided under such protocols will have their data collected to prove their safety to the wider population, Hahn said at the briefing.

“We want to make sure we are giving the right drug at the right dose to the right patient at the right time,” said Hahn.

The White House announcement underscored the lack of an effective drug to treat COVID-19, which has led to a worldwide race to repurpose both old and new drugs to find what works.

“Usually new drugs take a decade or longer to develop, and cost billions of dollars,” the American Chemical Society’s Cynthia Liu, who led a March survey of possible drugs to treat the novel coronavirus, told BuzzFeed News. “We don’t have that time with this epidemic, so it is logical and smart to look to drugs we have already.”

The report found about a dozen existing drugs, including four antiviral drugs already in clinical trials, could treat COVID-19, along with another two dozen experimental new drugs in development. The Ebola drug remdesivir is one of the four antivirals being tested worldwide, a class of medicines that interfere with the reproduction of viruses. Another antiviral, an HIV drug called lopinavir, failed to produce better outcomes for COVID-19 in a clinical trial whose results were released on Wednesday.