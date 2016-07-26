Charges Dropped Against Anti-Abortion Activists Who Made Secret Videos

The Houston district attorney's office on Tuesday dropped the last criminal charge, for felony false identification, against anti-abortion activist David Daleiden, whose secret recordings of Planned Parenthood officials inflamed national politics last summer.

The February indictments of Daleiden, 27, by the Harris County, Texas, District Attorney's office had come after a grand jury originally assembled to investigate Daleiden's charges that abortion clinics were illegally profiting from sales of fetal research tissues. The grand jury found that Planned Parenthood had done nothing wrong, as have investigations in a dozen other states.

Instead the grand jury concluded in February that the activist and a colleague, Sandra Merritt, 62, of Davis, California, should face charges of trying to buy body parts and using a fake ID in making covert recordings of clinic officials. But the decision to investigate Daleiden came only after the grand jury had passed its original time limit, it turns out, which has now led to the decision to dismiss the charges.

"The grand jury took the investigation where the facts led it, however Texas law limits what can be investigated after a grand jury extension order is issued," Harris County district attorney Devon Anderson said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News on the decision to drop the charges, first reported by The Houston Chronicle. "In light of this and after careful research and review, this office dismissed the indictments," Anderson said.