A CDC Panel Is Recommending mRNA Vaccines Over The J&J ShotDue To Rare Side Effects

A CDC advisory panel voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend that people preferentially use COVID-19 vaccines other than Johnson & Johnson's single-shot one.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must now decide whether to accept the recommendation, made in a 15–0 vote.

Over the course of the day, panelists heard testimony from vaccine safety–monitoring officials about very rare blood clotting side effects of the J&J shot linked to at least nine deaths. Initially halted in April for 10 days due to concern about the side effect, the J&J shot has been given to more than 17 million people nationwide.

The highest risk was seen for women 18 to 49 years old, with blood clotting seen in 8.7 cases out of every million shots, and deaths in 1.2 of those cases. No incidents of blood clots have been reported after J&J booster shots, according to the FDA.