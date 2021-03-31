The CDC Is Pushing Back Against Critics Who Say COVID-19 Death Numbers Have Been Overcounted

People who lost loved ones due to COVID-19 while they were in New York nursing homes attend a protest and vigil on March 25, 2021 in New York City.

Rebuking claims of inflated COVID-19 death estimates, the CDC confirmed death certificates showing that the coronavirus killed more than 375,000 Americans in 2020.

COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death nationwide, after heart disease and cancer, the reports released on Wednesday found. Nearly 3.6 million Americans died overall in 2020, with COVID-19 driving a 15.9% increase in the nationwide death rate, alongside increases from heart disease, injuries, Alzheimers, and diabetes.

“Some of those ‘excess deaths’ are from COVID-19 and weren’t reported,” CDC National Center for Health Statistics mortality statistics chief Robert Anderson told BuzzFeed News. In the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Report analysis, his team found that while 5.5% of COVID-19 death certificates listed the disease as the sole cause of death, 97% of the others had died of other causes that COVID-19 made fatal.

Based on the health agency’s analysis, the reported number of people who died of COVID-19 is most likely an underestimate. “Our findings suggest that death certificates more provide a ‘floor’ for COVID-19 deaths,” said Anderson.

In the last 13 months, COVID-19 has killed over 550,000 Americans, with many following a post-holiday season surge. While deaths have been steadily declining since then, concerns about a possible fourth surge have led some public health officials to fear another rise in deaths.

The agency’s new report was intended to address persistent concerns from some critics who have claimed that COVID-19 deaths have been overcounted. Both before and after the election, former president Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that doctors were overcounting COVID-19 deaths for financial gain, with others claiming mortality rates from the disease were exaggerated.

"There was some misunderstanding out there that we should only count COVID-19 deaths where that was the only cause listed on a death certificate. But that's not how death certificates work," said Anderson. "This report was in part intended to answer that concern."