The CDC Added — Then Removed — Coronavirus Aerosol Guidelines

The agency's new "How COVID-19 Spreads" guidance, initially posted on Friday, acknowledged that the virus can spread by aerosol droplets released when infected people breathe, talk, and sing, spreading infectious particles beyond the six-foot limit widely used as a guide for distancing. Many virus experts have been calling for such a change to be reflected in public health guidance.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed its new guidance for stopping airborne coronavirus transmission on Monday, sparking more concerns that the Trump administration may be interfering with its health advice.

But on Monday, the guidance was removed and the agency's website was updated to say that "a draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error."

Another change to the @CDCgov website: "CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)." https://t.co/4T3nWtTlJW Info about aerosols no longer appears. Not sure what's going on.

Jose-Luis Jimenez, a chemistry professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder, called the situation “a total mess.” “We are besides ourselves,” he told BuzzFeed News.



The CDC did not respond to a request for comment.

"This is not a usual thing to have CDC put up and take down guidance. It is not normal," Anita Desikan of the Union of Concerned Scientists, a science agency watchdog, told BuzzFeed News. CDC would be expected to update its guidance on a new, dangerous disease as it learns more, but those changes are supposed to come only after thorough review.

"Even if it is just a screw-up, it's a problem to have CDC screwing up," Desikan added. "It is undermining public trust."

For months, Jimenez and dozens of other experts had been urging the CDC and other health agencies to recognize a growing consensus that aerosol transmission likely accounts for most COVID-19 transmission. To these scientists, the CDC’s update on Friday was welcome, and long overdue, news.

“Finally a major health organization was listening to the science and updating their position, we were very happy about this, all the scientists working on this issue,” he said. “Now what happens today, who knows what the reason is?”



It could turn out to be a mistake as simple as uploading a draft prematurely. Or, Jimenez feared, it could be an instance of the White House once again interfering with the CDC’s public health messaging. As the New York Times reported last week, a widely criticized CDC recommendation about who should get tested for the virus was written by officials at the Department of Health and Human Services and was posted online over the objections of CDC scientists.

Whatever the reason, Jimenez said that the flip-flop over aerosol transmission was yet another instance of the agency giving off an “extraordinarily confusing” message.

“It diminishes the trust of the CDC, which was already weakened by all the things that have happened recently, which is the last thing we need," he said. "We’re in a pandemic, it’s likely that we have a fall and winter ahead of us that are going to be very difficult. We need the public institutions to have a clear message based on science and not to be announcing something on Friday and pulling it out on Monday.”