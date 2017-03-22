This Was A Record Low Winter For Arctic Sea Ice

"It is a good canary in the coal mine for warning us about the warming that is happening everywhere," said one scientist.

Arctic sea ice this winter was both thinner and scanter than ever before measured by satellites, federal scientist reported on Wednesday, around 8% less ice than normal.

The National Snow & Ice Data Center report set a record low for the coverage of sea ice in the Arctic Sea during a polar winter. "Arctic sea ice appears to have reached its annual maximum extent on March 7," said the announcement, falling about 1.2 million square miles short of its normal extent in past winters.

The record comes as the third in a row for shortfalls of winter ice across the Arctic.

"You cannot deny that a trend is happening here," Max Holmes of the Woods Hole Research Center told BuzzFeed News. "No one is making this stuff up. Sea ice is easy to measure. And it is a good canary in the coal mine for warning us about the warming that is happening everywhere."

Satellite records for Arctic sea ice go back to 1979, a time period in which global warming has increased about twice as rapidly at the North Pole compared to the rest of the world. As a result, sea ice records are falling in the Arctic.

"It is happening year after year," Holmes said. "Records stand out for a reason. They tell us something is happening."



