How 2 Science Papers From The ‘80s Helped Spark The Opioid Crisis

The New England Journal of Medicine just issued an odd correction to a 1980 painkiller study. It was one of two papers from that decade that became, as one expert put it, “fake evidence” for pharma executives to encourage the use of opioids.

A prestigious medical journal is warning readers about an influential 1980 paper that wrongly suggested opioid painkillers aren’t addictive.

The paper, a letter of just five sentences published in the New England Journal of Medicine, has been cited 608 times in the medical literature. About 80% of the time, the journal now reports, the paper was “heavily and uncritically cited” to justify the use of these drugs.

These botched citations, researchers say, contributed to the current opioid epidemic, including the 183,000 fatal overdoses from prescription painkillers in the US between 1990 and 2015.

The paper helped “to shape a narrative that allayed prescribers’ concerns about the risk of addiction,” wrote the authors, led by David Juurlink of the Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto.

It was one of two deeply flawed, yet heavily cited medical studies in the 1980s that drove the current crisis, experts say. The other was a 1986 study of just 38 people in the journal Pain, which found opioids “safe, salutary and more humane” for treating back pain and spinal injuries in patients with no history of addiction. That paper was cited more than 500 times after its publication.

“Despite its low-quality evidence, the paper was widely cited to support expanded use of opioids,” Andrew Kolodny of Brandeis University and colleagues wrote in a 2015 review of how the opioid crisis exploded.

Both of these studies were trumpeted by executives at Purdue Pharmaceuticals, the makers of OxyContin. In the early 1990s, the company funded more than 20,000 doctor education programs to encourage them to start readily prescribing opioid painkillers, which for decades had been broadly discouraged in US medicine.

“Nobody would have paid any attention to these studies until the push for changes in prescribing practices,” Kolodny told BuzzFeed News. “They were important in the way they were dug up and cited by people who had never read them, becoming critical pieces of fake evidence for opioid advocates.”