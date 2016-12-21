Twitter Is Being Flooded With Cat Pics In Response To The Berlin Attack
Introducing your new favorite hashtag: #KatzenStattSpekulationen, or #CatsNotSpeculation.
On Monday evening, a truck sped through a Christmas market at Berlin's Breitscheidplatz. As is so often the case after such events, fake news spread quickly.
Soon thereafter, however, Twitter users began posting photos of their cats with the hashtag #KatzenStattSpekulationen, or #CatsNotSpeculation, in an effort to fight back against the flood of rumors and false reports.
This kitty knows that oversight and prudence are especially important in chaotic situations such as this.
And this cat knows that cute animal pics are way, way better than spreading lies and prejudice.
This cat is named Lilly and she wants you to do yoga instead of making stuff up on the internet.
Wow, what a team player.
Just another exemplary house cat.
These two photogenic kitties are 100% better than fake news.
Mr. Walther is a role model to us all.
Now get some sleep and remember, spread love, not hate <3
This post was translated from German.
