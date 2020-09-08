13 Spectacular Young Adult Books From Independent Publishers

Kicking off a joyful and inclusive superhero series, Not Your Sidekick stars Jessica Tran, a girl who wants nothing more than to have inherited her parents' powers, to no avail. What she does have, at least, is a killer internship that'll put her in the same office as her crush Abby. Sure, the job is for a supervillain, and sure, she stumbles into a sinister and dangerous plot, but at least it'll look good on her college apps, right? (For more great speculative YA fiction from Interlude, check out The Seafarer's Kiss by Julia Ember and The Rules and Regulations for Mediating Myths and Magic by F.T. Lukens!)

