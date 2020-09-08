13 Spectacular Young Adult Books From Independent Publishers
Don't miss these great YA books from indie presses and self-published authors.
1. Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee (Duet Books/Interlude Press, 2016)
2. When the Truth Unravels by RuthAnne Snow (Sky Pony Press, 2019)
3. Out of Salem by Hal Schrieve (Seven Stories Press, 2019)
4. How to Be Remy Cameron by Julian Winters (Duet Books / Interlude Press, 2019)
5. Tinfoil Crowns by Erin Jones (Flux Books, 2019)
6. By Any Means Necessary by Candice Montgomery (Page Street Kids, 2019)
7. Reclaimed by Sarah Guillory (Spencer Hill Press, 2013)
8. The Undoing of Thistle Tate by Katelyn Detweiler (Holiday House, 2019)
9. All the Wind in the World by Samantha Mabry (Algonquin, 2017)
10. Deposing Nathan by Zack Smedley (Page Street Kids, 2019)
11. The Girl With the Red Balloon by Katherine Locke (Albert Whitman & Co., 2017)
12. How to Repair a Mechanical Heart by J.C. Lillis (Self-published, 2012)
13. Being Fishkill by Ruth Lehrer (Candlewick Press, 2017)
